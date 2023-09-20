Durban and Xaimen seal twinning arrangement

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – DURBAN, the coastal South African city, has signed an agreement with the China port city, Xaimen, to cooperate in several fields.

These include the economy, trade, ports, culture, sports, health and education.

EThekwini mayor (South Africa), Mxolisi Kaunda, and Vice Mayor of the City of Xiamen, Zhuang Rongliang (China), confirmed the establishment of sister city relations between the two cities.

The cities will strengthen ties and ensure mutual cooperation for the next five years.

This is in accordance with the principles of the joint communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and South Africa.

Both countries are members of the Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa (BRICS) bloc.

Kaunda said the signing of the memorandum of understanding comes at an important time when South Africa recently hosted a successful BRICS Summit.

“Through the BRICS Summit, the relations between South Africa and China have been enhanced. Therefore, this visit and the signing of the MOU today will further strengthen this important partnership,” the mayor said.

Rongliang described the agreement as mutually beneficial to both cities.

“We are one of the fastest growing cities. Our city offers a wide range of growth prospects for foreign investors. We are excited to have established this collaboration with eThekwini for the next five years,” said Rongliang.

The partnership is anticipated to enhance relations and will facilitate information and knowledge sharing, good practice, and innovation in all aspects of service delivery and governance.

Xiamen has long been an important city for commerce and trade and has become one of the most important economic and cultural cities on China’s southeast coast.

Durban is South Africa’s tourist Mecca.

– CAJ News