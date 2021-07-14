Angola telco network receives major upgrade

from PEDRO AGOSTO in Luanda, Angola

LUANDA, (CAJ News) – ANGOLA is to benefit from high-speed voice and data services following a deal between its new mobile telecommunications operator and the global technology firm, Nokia.

Mobile operator, Africell, has partnered Nokia to deploy its network technologies to provide second-generation (2G), 3G and 4G services.

Nokia’s AirScale platform can be seamlessly upgraded to support 5G networks through a software update.

The initial phase of the exercise will be rolled out in the capital, Luanda, where Nokia will deploy its AirScale Single Radio Access Network (S-RAN) across up to 700 sites.

By deploying a new network, Africell can make the most of the latest Cloud technologies to achieve cost efficiency gains from shared infrastructure as well as improved control and flexibility which enable differentiated services to people and businesses.

Younes Chaaban, Chief Technical Officer at Africell, said, the company’s vision was to offer superior voice and data services in an expanding footprint across the continent.

“Nokia is the right partner for us in Angola and we are excited to work with them to build world-class mobile networks,” Chaaban said.

Besides Angola, the London-headquartered Africell provides services to over 12 million subscribers in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Sierra Leone, The Gambia and Uganda.

It expanded to Angola early this year, joining state-owned Angola Telecom, Movicel and Unitel.

Rajiv Aggarwal, head of Central, East and West Africa at Nokia, noted Africell had an option to deploy 5G services in the future.

“We are excited to provide our multi-standard Single RAN radio technology, along with cloud-native core and IP technologies to achieve Africell’s goals,” Aggarwal said.

With over 33 million people, with an average age of 16,7 years, Angola is rated among the most attractive investment destinations in sub-Saharan Africa.

– CAJ News