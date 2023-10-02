Major boost to SA rural tourism

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – A DONATION of quad bikes, to the total value of R1,2 million (US$63 000), is to raise the tourism profile of the Somopho village in the deep rural areas of the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The provincial government has made available ten bikes, recently handed over to the Somopho Hills Adventure Park.

It employs 15 local youth.

Lungani Mthembu, a young entrepreneur and a member of the Mthembu royal family, founded Somopho Hills Adventure Park in 2021.

It is located in eMpangeni, under the King Cetshwayo District Municipality.

Mthembu approached the Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs for assistance.

He is passionate about conserving the rich Zulu heritage and the beauty of the untouched wilderness that has survived for centuries.

The establishment of the Somopho Hills is in honour of his great grandfather, Inkosi (King) Somopho ka (of) Sikhala Mthembu.

It is built 100 metres away from his resting place.

“This year, the whole provincial event for tourism is at our farm. I’m fulfilled,” a satisfied Mthembu said.

The event coincided with the end of Heritage Month, September, in South Africa.

Siboniso Duma, the Member of the Executive Committee (MEC) for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, said the provincial government was determined to realise a vision of growing tourism as a catalyst to stimulate the rural and township economy.

He believes Mthembu’s vision will inspire fellow youth to build more innovative tourism products that create jobs for their communities and take tourism to greater heights.

“Storytelling promotes our culture and heritage to fellow South Africans and global travellers, who will take their experience to their family and friends and inspire them to visit KZN,” Duma said.

– CAJ News