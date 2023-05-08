Fastjet launches new fare family offering

from DANAI MWARUMBWA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – FASTJET Zimbabwe has introduced an enhanced value-based Fare Family structure available for sale to all customers across all channels.

Until recently Fastjet offered its customers a choice between two types of fares, Value and Value Plus fares.

The new offering now includes a third option known as Value Flex and a revamped Value Plus with additional new benefits included with each fare.

Value Flex fares offer customers the same baggage allowance as the Value fares, plus extra flexibility when it comes to changing travel plans, with two no-fee changes permitted at any time prior to travel.

The Value Plus fares now include unlimited no-fee changes, refundability and two pieces of checked baggage allowance with a combined weight allowance of 32kg.

“We remain responsive to the needs and feedback shared by our customers,” said Nunurai Ndawana, Fastjet Zimbabwe spokesperson.

The airline believes this new Fare Family will provide our customers with choice in managing their bookings.

“In this ever-changing environment, our customers are always looking for solutions that give them the most value and flexibility,” Ndawana said.

Speaking at the ongoing Africa’s Travel Indaba in neighbouring South Africa, Vivian Ruwuya, fastjet Zimbabwe Chief Commercial Officer commented, “We are thrilled to introduce our enhanced Fare Family across our network of flights.”

“We recognise that travel plans can change at short notice, our customers want flexibility when they book with fastjet, and through our new fare family we have provided them with exactly that, plus more.”

Fastjet connects the five major cities in Zimbabwe as well as to Botswana and South Africa.

– CAJ News