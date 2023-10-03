Tourism hotspot Durban thrilled for jamborees

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – DURBAN is expecting a bumper weekend as the coastal city again hosts the MTN 8 final.

It is an eagerly-anticipated decider, sold-out, between the DStv premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns and the MTN holder Orlando Pirates at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

This is the latest addition to the catalogue of events scheduled for the coastal city in the coming weeks.

“To demonstrate that we remain Africa’s Playground and a destination of choice for international events, just last week we were announced as the 2025 host of the World Water Conference,” eThekwini mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, said.

“In the same year, we will be welcoming international visitors to the World ECO-Summit,” Kaunda reminded.

The mayor noted in November the city is hosting the 13th World Congress of the World Society for Pediatric Infectious Diseases.

“Contrary to what our detractors may want you to believe, the world still has confidence in us and what the city of Durban is capable of,” Kaunda said.

This coming weekend is set to be a boon for sport and tourism in Durban as the country’s two in-form football sides lock horns in the stadium named after anti-apartheid hero, Moses Mabhida.

Sundowns, from the capital, Pretoria, have dominated the league title and Pirates, from the historic Soweto, are fierce rivals.

– CAJ News