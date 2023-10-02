SADC gives thumbs up to Eswatini elections

from SAMBULO DLAMINI in Mbabane, Eswatini

Swaziland Bureau

MBABANE, (CAJ News) – THE Southern African Development Community (SADC) Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM) has endorsed the recent general elections in Eswatini.

Elections were held last Friday.

Enock Kavindele, former vice president of Zambia led the SEOM.

He said the mission observed that the pre-election and voting phases were peaceful, calm and well organized in line with the Revised SADC Guidelines and Principles Governing Democratic Elections.

“The Mission commends the people of the Kingdom of Eswatini for maintaining a peaceful political environment during the pre-election and on voting day,” he said.

SEOM will release its final report after the validation and proclamation of final results, as provided for in the revised SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections (2021).

The final report will be shared with the government and electoral commission first, and 90 days thereafter with relevant stakeholders.

In terms of the revised SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections (2021), a team of observers will remain on the ground to continue with the post-election observation until Thursday.

In the event of any electoral disputes, the mission appealed to all contestants to channel their concerns through established legal procedures and processes.

Opposition, banned in the former Swaziland, boycotted the elections. The country has been beset by violence, alongside calls for King Mswati III to institute reforms.

More than 500 000 people were registered to vote.

– CAJ News