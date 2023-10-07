NEC XON launches enterprise tech solutions unit

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – BY launching an enterprise technology solutions (ETS) business unit, NEC XON is expanding to provide comprehensive information technology (IT) infrastructure solutions for the data-driven economy.

The leading African ICT integrator and NEC Corporation subsidiary said at the core of ETS’ portfolio are solutions centered around compute technology, storage, switching and converged environments.

Focusing on the high-end compute segment, where enterprise clients demand sophisticated technology systems and expert guidance, NEC XON ensures that its certified engineers provide professional assistance every step of the way.

ETS business unit is poised to help big South African businesses conceptualise, deploy and manage their IT infrastructure.

With a distinguished portfolio of clients including major South African telecommunications providers, retail chains, media conglomerates, financial institutions, insurance companies, and government entities, NEC XON is primed to leverage its expertise to elevate the operational capabilities of its clients.

“In an era marked by explosive data growth, businesses are grappling with the challenge of harnessing and leveraging this invaluable resource for competitive advantage,” said John Dewar, General Manager of Enterprise Technology Solutions at NEC XON.

“With the introduction of our Enterprise Technology Solutions business unit, NEC XON is at the forefront of comprehensive, end-to-end services that enable clients to not only manage but also capitalise on their data assets.”

The ETS business unit is uniquely positioned to offer a wide range of services encompassing the supply, construction, configuration, installation, and commissioning of computer technology.

From data centers to end-user workspaces and operating systems, NEC XON’s certified engineers collaborate with other business units to provide holistic solutions that include vital components like cooling systems and networking infrastructure.

NEC XON views the market as expansive and dynamic, with an unceasing demand for technology support and upgrades.

“While competition intensifies, we are confident that our seasoned team, coupled with our comprehensive offerings, will cater to the evolving needs of the market and seamlessly complement the broader NEC XON business landscape,” Dewar concluded.

– CAJ News