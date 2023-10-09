Latest nuclear vessel expands Rosatom’s Africa ties

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – THE manufacturing facility of Rosatom’s engineering division in Volgodonsk shipped the fifth nuclear reactor vessel this year.

The vessel is intended for Unit 3 being constructed at the site of the Akkuyu NPP, the first nuclear power plant in Turkey. This number of shipments is an absolute record in the domestic nuclear engineering industry.

“With Rosatom’s starting serial construction of nuclear power plants in Russia and abroad, our engineering division has a manifold increase in the work amount. Nuclear engineering facilities are successfully coping with this task even setting new records.

“Our project portfolio today includes 33 power units in 11 countries, so we have our work cut out for us. Atommash’s reliable and steady work makes us confident that all these projects will be implemented successfully and on time, which means that we will keep our leadership positions on the global nuclear market,” said Alexey Likhachev, Rosatom Director General.

Anastasia Zoteeva, Director General of Akkuyu Nuclear JSC noted: “We owe much of the fast pace of the Akkuyu NPP project implementation to the leading companies of the Russian nuclear industry, including in particular Atommash.”

“The production of five modern reactors in a year is an outstanding achievement, and we should give great credit to every employee of the manufacturing facility, to its management, and to Rosatom. I am sure that there is more to come after these five reactors, because Atommash’s employees, like the employees of all Russian nuclear companies, are talented, enthusiastic, and dedicated specialists. Akkuyu Nuclear is proud to cooperate with Atommash, a reliable and responsible supplier of high-tech equipment.”

Russia and Africa have been cooperating in the field of nuclear energy for a long time. Many documents and memorandums on the peaceful use of the atom have been signed, for example, with Ethiopia, Uganda, Rwanda, Zimbabwe and many others.

Over the years, the company has been involved in numerous projects, offering innovative solutions, technological expertise, and reliable support to African nations.

Rosatom has been actively involved in expanding its cooperation in Africa, including the construction of a nuclear power plant in Egypt. This project represents a significant milestone in promotion nuclear energy on the African continent.

The cooperation between Rosatom and Egypt goes beyond the construction of the power plant.

It includes a wide range of collaborative initiatives, including knowledge transfer, technology sharing, and capacity building.

This transfer of expertise contributes not only to the successful implementation of the project but also to the development of Egypt’s nuclear energy sector in the long run.

This endeavor showcases Rosatom’s commitment to sharing its advanced nuclear technology and expertise with African nations.

Another important feature of Rosatom’s cooperation with Africa is the construction of Centers of Nuclear Science and Technology (CNST).

– CAJ News