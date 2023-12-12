Chinese brands challenge Apple, Samsung

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – WHILE Samsung and Apple retained the largest portion of the market in terms of sell-in shipments in the third quarter of 2023, they lost market share to Chinese vendors, Xiaomi and Transsion.

This is according to JohnsPhones, which reviewed smartphone shipment data for the period.

Samsung shipments were down 8,58 percent. It has a 20 percent market share in 2023 against 22 percent in 2022.

Apple shipments were down 5,66 percent. Apple has a 17 percent market share in 2023 compared to 18 percent last year.

Xiaomi shipments increased by 2,47 percent. Its market share remains 14 percent.

Oppo shipments fell 7,3 percent. It enjoys a 9 percent market share, down from 10 percent in 2022.

Transsion shipments increased by 39,78 percent. It has a 9 percent market share in 2023, up by 6 percent market share in 2022.

Other shipments were down 1,07 percent, 31 percent market share in 2022 and 2023.

– CAJ News