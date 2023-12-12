South Africa mourns iconic songstress Zahara

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – CONDOLENCES are pouring in for South African singer, Bulelwa Mkutukana, popularly known as Zahara.

She died on Monday after battling liver disease, aged 36.

Zizi Kodwa, Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, led the tributes.

“Zahara and her guitar made an incredible and lasting impact in South African music,” he said.

The opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) also mourned the songstress.

“Zahara must be remembered as a pioneer in the music industry, who broke through in an industry that often discards women and destroys the lives of those who enter it,” EFF stated.

Zahara has been a regular performer at the party’s events.

Solly Malatsi, national spokesperson of the main opposition Democratic Alliance, expressed his party’s condolences.

“Her music touched many South Africans through her raw sincerity, storytelling and uplifting lyrics. Her incredible musical rise from oblivion to superstardom captivated South African music lovers,” Mahlangu said.

During her 12-year music career, Zahara scooped multiple awards, including 17 South African Music Awards.

The bubbly singer who was also a fashion icon released five albums, most that topped the charts.

The Recording Industry of South Africa (RISA) described the deceased as “a true South African icon, a beacon to the SA music industry.”

“We hope that Bulelwa’s soul will rest in peace,” RISA stated.

– CAJ News