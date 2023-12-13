Big year for Itel, Tecno in South Africa

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

Africa Editor

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – FROM new devices arriving in South Africa and on-the-ground engagement with fans, to new Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) products introduced in the country, 2023 has been a busy year for Itel and Tecno.

Both are subsidiaries of Transsion, the Chinese manufacturer of mobile phones based in Shenzhen.

The introduction of the Spark 10 series in South Africa signified another milestone in Tecno’s device journey.

The series comprises Spark 10 Pro, Spark 10 5G and Spark 10C, which Transsion says were warmly welcomed with eagerness by fans of the brand, who got to experience the devices in-person at shopping malls and university campus activations that took place across the country.

Alongside the Spark 10 series devices came the Spark GO 2023 and POP 7.

Another exciting development for Tecno in South Africa this year was the introduction, for the first time, of smart accessories and wearables into the country.

These included the Tecno Sonic 1 Active True Wireless Earphones, Tecno Buds 3 earphones, Tecno Watch 2, Tecno Square S3 speaker, Tecno 4G Portable WiFi TR109 router, the Snow Robot Home Security WiFi Camera TH300, a 3-in-1 USB cable, Type C USB cable and Micro USB cable.

A laptop, the Tecno Megabook T1, was displayed at a Tecno Showcase event in November, with more accessories and wearables planned for introduction into South Africa next year. Itel also had a significant year.

Seven devices were launched, comprising the P40, A60, A60s, A05s, A04, A18 and V52.

They have been launched with a pledge of value for money, durability and affordability, hailed as some cornerstones of the Itel brand.

In November, Itel underwent a transformative rebranding initiative, unveiling a new logo, described as youthful, energetic, and forward-looking, to celebrate the brand’s 16th anniversary.

Transsion stated 2024 is shaping up to be another exciting year for Tecno and Itel in South Africa, with significant developments as well, including a major launch scheduled for the second quarter of the year.

– CAJ News