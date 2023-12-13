Zambia retires 2G and 3G networks

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia Bureau

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – ZAMBIA has set fourth-generation (4G) internet as a standard in an effort to enhance internet connectivity levels.

The process will culminate in the elimination of 2G and 3G in the Southern African country.

Felix Mutati, the Minister of Science and Technology, revealed the plans at the just-concluded, first, Information and Communications Technology, Postal and Courier Services awards.

“We are eliminating 2G. We want all towers to be internet-enabled,” the minister said.

“Every tower from now on will only be 4G and upwards internet enabled,” Mutati added.

He said the development was aligned with a commitment by the government of President Haikande Hichilema’s resolve to make the most of ICT as a catalyst to improve the lives of Zambians.

The minister disclosed internet connectivity levels had increased by 5 percent over the past year to 58 percent in 2023.

Operators globally are retiring 2G and 3G to free up bandwidth for 4G and 5G.

Airtel, MTN and state-owned Zamtel are the main players in the Zambian mobile network space.

MTN was the first to introduce 4G in the country, in 2014. The South African-headquartered operator also was the first with 5G in 2022.

– CAJ News