Airlink, Emirates seal codeshare partnership

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – EMIRATES and Airlink have officially activated their code-share partnership in South Africa.

The partnership makes it easier for customers to create their ideal itinerary and benefit from seamless connections and a single booking reference across eight domestic cities via Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg.

Emirates customers can now book a wide range of additional flights, including eight destinations from Johannesburg, five destinations from Cape Town and one point from Durban.

Some new route options include Bloemfontein, East London, George, Hoedspruit, Kimberley and Port Elizabeth.

Emirates currently offers double daily flights to Dubai from Johannesburg, daily flights to Dubai from Cape Town and five weekly flights to and from Durban.

The airline is also driving more connectivity options that provide value through a better experience for its customers.

With the revival of its South African Airways partnership, and its codeshare agreement with Airlink as well as interlines with Cemair and FlySafair, the airline has expanded its reach to 79 regional points in Southern Africa.

– CAJ News