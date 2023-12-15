Rwanda rolls out solar-powered internet for schools

from PHYLLIS BIRORI in Kigali, Rwanda

Rwanda Bureau

KIGALI, (CAJ News) – SCHOOLS in the remote areas and difficult terrain in Rwanda are the major beneficiaries of a partnership between the government and Ignite Power to connect all learning centres to the internet and solar power.

The Rwandan Ministries of Information and Communications Technology as well as Education have entered into the partnership with the leading provider of global solar-based solutions and the recent winner of the prestigious 2023 Zayed Award.

The initiative will leverage Ignite Power’s new product, LinX, featuring solar-based satellite terminals.

These pledge superior, sustainable and affordable internet access at all institutions, regardless of their locations.

Despite massive strides in Rwanda’s education sector, many schools in remote areas still lack access to reliable power and the internet.

This is impeding the integration of essential educational tools and platforms.

“We are pleased to launch this disruptive partnership with a leading private-sector company such as Ignite Power,” said Paula Ingabire, Minister of ICT.

She said universal internet access in education is crucial for realising Rwanda’s vision of a knowledge-based society.

“This collaboration signifies our commitment to ensuring that every citizen, especially students, has equal opportunity to thrive in an increasingly digital world,” the minister said.

Ignite Power has already established itself in Rwanda’s energy landscape, having connected over 1 million people across the East African country to power through advanced solar systems.

Last week, the company earned the prestigious 2023 Zayed Prize, recognizing its disruptive innovations and vast impact across Africa.

Its LinX solution, a 100 percent solar-powered innovation, enables swift deployment even in areas without access to the national electricity grid.

“Internet connectivity has evolved into a basic infrastructure and a human right in today’s world,” said Yariv Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of Ignite Power.

Cohen said Linx ensures quick deployment and underscores a commitment to sustainability.

“This initiative sets a precedent for comprehensive, equitable, and sustainable development across Rwanda and beyond,” the official concluded.

– CAJ News