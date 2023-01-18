Huge Dutch interest on South Africa

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOUTH Africa Tourism has reported high demand for the country at the Vakantiebeurs 2023 in the Netherlands.

This follows the success of the 360° localised LIVE AGAIN rolled out for North Europe in 2022.

The residual awareness of this campaign allowed South Africa prominence for Dutch consumers and trade.

SA Tourism North Europe, servicing the Netherlands, Belgium and Sweden, has kicked off 2023 with a South African pavilion at Vakantiebeurs.

Vakantiebeurs attracted over 65 000 consumers over the course of the four consumer days and over 8 000 travel trade on the trade day.

Six South African products joined the South African Tourism pavilion, inclusive of two provinces, KzwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape, and two small and medium enterprises, Travel for Change and Royal Thonga Lodge.

Other South African products present on the pavilion were Aquila Safaris and Cape Recife Lighthouse and Bellevue Nature Reserve.

The Netherlands is South Africa’s third largest source market out of Europe, preceded by the United Kingdom and Germany.

The Netherlands recorded 10 374 for November 2022, bringing the total arrivals for January to November 2022 to 79 489.

This is a 373,6 percent increase when compared to arrivals over the same period the previous year.

“The North Europe hub also boasts exciting plans for the year ahead,” SA Tourism stated.

– CAJ News