Tanzania bolstering electricity to 17 million families

from ALLOYCE KIMBUNGA in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania

Tanzania Bureau

DAR-ES-SALAAM, (CAJ News) – TANZANIA has taken a major step in the provision of energy with the delivery of 30 transformers to Julius Nyerere Hydro Electric Power Plant project.

Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has shipped the equipment from Mundra Port, India.

The ongoing project nestled along the Rufiji River in Stiegler’s Gorge, Morogoro region, southwest of Dar es Salaam is intended to generate a robust electricity of 2115MW as well as water capacity for 17 million families.

Additionally, the dam is controlling water flow to protect the environment from the risks of floods and swamps.

“At MSC, we are confident that our involvement in Tanzania’s energy sector will catalyse future breakthroughs,” said Noel Quiambao, Managing Director at MSC Tanzania.

He said recent shipment to Dar es Salaam exemplifies a steadfast commitment to fuelling growth and success throughout the continent.

To date, MSC has successfully transported multiple loads of transformers, which overall weighs 750 tonnes, to Dar es Salaam. These 175MV, 220/132/11KV – 3PH, PT Tanesco transformers play a pivotal role in Tanzania’s ambitious mission to develop five hydro power plant projects.

Once the project is finalized, these transformers will elevate the transmission voltage from 14 kV to a substantial 400 kV. The ambitious undertaking is set to boast an installed capacity of 2,100 MW and an annual production of 5.9 GWh.

These initiatives are not only aligned with the government’s vision to provide electricity to millions. They also aim to bolster industrialization and promote the adoption of renewable energy—a truly inspiring narrative in the making

“This shipment exemplifies the vast potential within Tanzania’s energy sector and its pivotal contribution to the nation’s economic advancement,” said Paskal Madede, Sales Manager at MSC Tanzania.

The transportation of heavy and fragile components, such as transformers, to remote power plants in Africa presents unique complexities and challenges. These locations underscore the critical role of logistics in ensuring the success of hydro power plant installations, spanning shipping, freight, and rail operations.

– CAJ News