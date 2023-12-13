Festive season boost for the elderly

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOME 1 000 elderly members of the community in the Limpopo province are set for a festive season cheer courtesy of the Collen Mashawana Foundation and its partners.

The organisation has announced a special Christmas event in Thohoyandou, Vhembe, on December 17.

They will distribute essential items, including food parcels, wheelchairs, walkers and blankets.

This initiative is a commitment aimed at creating a memorable Christmas for the elderly, many who feel lonely and vulnerable during the holidays.

This festive season comes on the back of economic challenges South Africa is facing, with the elderly among those worst impacted.

“We strive to positively impact the lives of our community elders,” said Dr. Collen Mashawana, the founder of the charitable organisation.

“This Christmas, we’re honouring their contributions with this gesture of appreciation, hoping to bring them joy and a sense of community.”

The foundation expressed gratitude to its partners for their support in this cause.

– CAJ News