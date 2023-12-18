Huawei honours top performers at ICT Academy

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI has, in South Africa, over the past six years partnered with 71 academic institutions, reached more than 100 000 students and awarded more than 2 000 students the globally industry recognised Huawei Certified ICT Associate (HCIA) accreditation.

This is under its ICT Academy programme, incepted in 2017.

The technology company has partnered with the academic institutions in all nine provinces. Partners include universities as well as technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges.

More than 11 000 students have participated in the Huawei ICT certification training.

Last week, more than 40 excelling students and lecturers affiliated with the Huawei ICT Academy in South Africa were honoured for their achievements in 2023, at an awards ceremony held in Johannesburg.

Majuba TVET College (KwaZulu-Natal), Cape Peninsula University of Technology, University of Venda, Walter Sisulu University and Durban University of Technology were the top performing academies for 2023.

Kian Chen, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Huawei South Africa, reflected on the impact the Huawei ICT Academy has had in upskilling South African youth since inception.

He congratulated the 2023 students, instructors, academy management, and staff members for their hard work which saw an improvement in the academy’s national pass rate.

Chen also noted through the ICT Academy job fair, some 286 graduates had been placed in jobs at Huawei and its channel partners.

Zamokwakhe Khuzwayo, CEO of the National Skills Authority, under the Department of Higher Education and Training, described the event as a milestone in South Africa’s journey towards digital transformation, showcasing remarkable progress in nurturing and developing ICT talent.

“Our commitment to youth ICT skills building is unwavering. It is this commitment that has brought us together here today,” he assured.

“The Huawei ICT Talent Development Annual Awards Ceremony is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our newly registered ICT Academies, as well as the exceptional contributions made by our instructors in cultivating and nurturing ICT talent.”

Waldon Hendricks, the Head of ICT Special programmes at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology, highlighted the significant contributions of Huawei, including the donation of routers and switches, access to industry-specific curricula, cutting-edge technologies and globally recognised certifications.

“The Excellent Huawei Club Award for 2023 is not just an accolade for us as a University; it’s a recognition of the vibrant, innovative community we’ve built,” Hendricks said.

Under the Huawei ICT Academy programme, the Huawei ICT Competition provides students a chance to test their skills on a national, regional and global stage.

Kgotalang Legoete is one of the finalists in the South African Huawei ICT Competition.

“This is a launch pad for the future,” she said.

Legoete believes the skills acquired, challenges overcome, and friendships forged during this competition will resonate in the professional journeys of each participant.

“For me it is the foundation for continued exploration, learning, and innovation,” she said.

The Huawei ICT Academy programme kicks off in 2024 with the regional finals of the ICT competition, in which 21 South African students in seven teams will compete with other African countries to secure a place in the global finals which takes place in China.

– CAJ News