Morocco tops MEA mobile anti-fraud growth

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MOROCCO has emerged the leading country in tackling mobile fraud in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

This is according to findings by Evina, the cyber security company and Telecoming, a tech firm developing direct carrier billing (DCB) experiences.

The Evina andTelecoming DCB Index results reveal that Morocco is the leading country in the ranking, with the highest score (3,6 out of 5).

Almost all mobile players are deploying DCB, and the industry invests significantly in its security, making Morocco’s DCB market a reliable and consistent sector.

South Africa drops to second this year with a score of 3,5.

Mobile users in South Africa have quickly adopted alternative payment methods, such as mobile money, reaching 8 million users this year.

When combined with effective cyber-security, this trend is forecast to enable DCB to boost revenues for mobile players significantly.

For the first time, the 2023 edition of the DCB Index includes three new countries with positive ratings: Algeria at 2.9, Botswana at 2.3 and Saudi Arabia leading with a score of 3.4.

David Lotfi, Chief Executive Officer of Evina, said this year’s ranking shows a modest increase in the overall level of security among DCB players operating in the MEA region.

“This positive trend is welcome, but should not mask the growing disparity in security levels between players,” he said.

– CAJ News