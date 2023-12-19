Namibia plans to disconnect unregistered SIM cards

from ALFRED SHILONGO in Windhoek, Namibia

Namibia Bureau

WINDHOEK, (CAJ News) – NAMIBIA’S government insists it will not extend the subscriber identity module (SIM) registration deadline beyond December 31.

This position is despite the slow response to the exercise, which has seen half of the SIM cards unregistered at the time of going to press.

These risk being disconnected by January 1.

The government said while the regulations make provision for an extension, sufficient time was provided to the users from 2022.

“Therefore, no extension will be granted,” the Ministry of Information and Communication and Technology (MICT) stated.

Dr Audrin Mathe, Executive Director of the ministry, confirmed there will be no extension.

The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia urged the public to take advantage of the various registration methods, especially online, to ensure seamless compliance with the impending deadline.

“Failure to do so will result in service disconnection,” it reminded.

Paratus Telecommunications and UCOM Mobile Namibia have been confirmed as the only operators with a 100-percent registration rate.

Other mobile network operators have appealed to subscribers to register their SIM cards.

Telecom Namibia and MTC announced they have increased staff to boost their registration points and deploy some to areas where consumers have not registered.

MTC has introduced an online registration option to streamline the process.

SIM card registration requirements have been eased, allowing users to register their numbers by presenting only their identity document and SIM card.

The registration exercise aims to enhance security and is in line with global trends.

Namibia has over 2,92 million subscribers, as of the end of 2021.

– CAJ News