Safaricom secures top global standard certification

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – SAFARICOM has been accredited with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) certification, a worldwide standard of data security for businesses that process card transactions.

Following the accreditation by the PCI Security Standard Council (PCI SSC) the Kenyan mobile operator will now be a global payment facilitator for partners such as Google, Microsoft and Uber, among others.

“Safaricom has always been driven by the desire to innovate and provide cutting-edge solutions to our customers,” said Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom CEO.

“As we navigate the digital landscape, security remains at the heart of everything we do. This certification for M-PESA is a recognition of our dedication to safeguarding financial transactions of our customers.”

Following the approval, Safaricom can begin offering various solutions such as tap to pay, and merchants receive on-line and in-person card payments from its customers.

Fintechs and financial institutions are set to leverage Safaricom card processing capabilities, empowering them to provide end to end mobile and card payment solutions.

Safaricom becomes part of a few institutions in Africa that can create a regional payment switch system while safeguarding customers, merchants and partners payment data.

The company can now enhance application programming interface (API) capability to grow developers on the M-PESA platform to provide enhanced services and expand the portfolio of mobile money services and payment solutions.

“With this development, our customers can rest assured that our processes ensure that their data is protected at all times. It also means that our partners can access more innovative and secure solutions for their clientele,” Ndegwa said.

PCI DSS a globally-recognised standard that offers a comprehensive framework to safeguard sensitive customer information during transactions. It aims for robust controls and security measures to protect against data breaches, fraud and unauthorised access.

– CAJ News