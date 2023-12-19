New malware campaign discovered

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – IN Africa, communications, utilities and internet service providers (ISPs)/managed service providers (MSPs) are the top three industries affected by a new AsyncRAT campaign using malicious HTML files to spread malware.

This is according to the Global Threat Index for November 2023, published by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally.

Government and military are at number six, while education and research is at number nine.

AsyncRAT is a Remote Access Trojan (RAT) known for its ability to remotely monitor and control computer systems without detection.

FakeUpdates re-entered the top malware list after a two-month break.

Written in JavaScript, the malware distribution framework deploys compromised websites to trick users into running fake browser updates. It has led to further compromise through many other malwares including GootLoader, Dridex, NetSupport, DoppelPaymer, and AZORult.

“November’s cyber threats demonstrate how threat actors leverage seemingly innocuous methods to infiltrate networks,” said Pankaj Bhula, EMEA Executive Director Africa, Check Point Software.

The official said the rise of the AsyncRAT campaign and the resurgence of FakeUpdates highlight a trend where attackers use deceptive simplicity to bypass traditional defenses.

“This underscores the need for organizations to adopt a layered security approach that doesn’t just rely on recognizing known threats, but also has the capability to identify, prevent and respond to novel attack vectors before they inflict harm.”

– CAJ News