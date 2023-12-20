Ambassadors Golf Day to tee off abroad

from ALFRED SHILONGO in Windhoek, Namibia

Namibia Bureau

WINDHOEK, (CAJ News) – THE organizers of the Ambassadors Golf Day have unveiled grand plans which include tournaments in Australia, United Kingdom (UK) and United States (US).

This follows the success of the tournament in Namibia and South Africa.

Local Namibian teenage sensation, Prince Robert Kahisime won the recently concluded tournament.

The 13-year old edged out the playing field with a gross of 42 points, ahead of Mosimanegape Lekopanye, Dignity Moyo and Evelyn Paulin, at the CMG International Media Group- organised event at Windhoek Golf and Country Club.

The Namibian leg of Ambassadors Golf Day is the second edition after the launch of the South African edition in Johannesburg last month.

The latest event featured Zimbabwean and Namibian players, hosted by Zimbabwean Ambassador to Namibia, Melody Chaurura, who hailed the unifying aspect of sport across territories.

“Initiatives such as these should be applauded as they create networking and collaboration from different walks of life. Golf is a big sport and it is encouraging to understand the vision behind Ambassador Golf Day,” Chaurura said.

She reiterated the Zimbabwean government’s commitment to Diaspora engagement and her open-door policy in welcoming progressive thoughts and initiatives of the sort.

Conrad Mwanza, CMG International Media Group Managing Director, said the event in Namibia encouraged the journey they have undertaken, looking at the diversity of the playing field and accompanying activities.

“This platform not only fosters unity but also gives talent a chance to shine, as well as a powerful nexus for development among all the stakeholders,” Mwanza said.

“We are focused on creating our Pro-Am mini tour as per our vision when we launched in South Africa and will be heading into three more territories before rounding the tour at the Global Zimbabwe Network in Dubai, next year in November,” Mwanza stated.

Golf has long been considered one of the world’s elite sports which also factors exponential business rewards for stakeholders.

Nyaradzo Group sponsored the Namibian event through the Sahwira International Plan (SIP).

The SIP package includes funeral services, repatriation, logistics and advisory services.

– CAJ News