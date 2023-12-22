South Africa aids Chad’s rhino repopulation

from HASSAN ONYANGO in Kampala, Uganda

Uganda Bureau

KAMPALA, (CAJ News) – THE transportation of five black rhinos from South Africa to Chad is a major step in wildlife preservation and environmental sustainability.

BAR Aviation, Uganda’s aviation leader, recently airlifted the giant animals from Limpopo, using its L100 cargo plane, for purposes of repopulating the Zakouma National Park in Chad.

There were stops in Burundi and Zambia before the final landing in Zakouma, southeastern Chad.

This marks the second significant achievement for BAR Aviation in the transportation of these majestic creatures.

The L100 facilitated the journey of white rhinos also from South Africa to Congo in early June.

Clinton Moodley, Head of Cargo at BAR, expressed his pride in the company’s role in conservation efforts.

“As a company deeply committed to ethical and sustainable practices, we take great pride in contributing to the preservation of endangered species,” he said.

“The successful transportation of black rhinos to Chad underscores our dedication to making a positive impact on the world’s ecosystems,” Moodley added.

The rhinos flew for over 36 hours on a journey of 4 400km (2 734 miles).

Officials said the animals are settling in well in their Bomas.

“We will continue to collaborate with experts and organizations to uphold the highest standards in wildlife conservation,” Moodley assured.

Black rhinos are native to eastern and southern Africa.

They are listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list as critically endangered, with 6 487 across the entire continent in 2022.

Poaching remains a significant threat to rhino populations. Poachers killed at least 561 rhinos by that year.

– CAJ News