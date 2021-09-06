Kidnappings escalate in Nigeria schools

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – NO less than 16 students and teachers have died at the hands of kidnappers during a string of abductions in Nigerian schools since last year.

At least 1 409 students have been kidnapped from their schools in the West African country since the first incident SBM Intelligence documented in March 2020.

In the 19 incidents up until the latest kidnap in Zamfara State, 17 teachers have also been kidnapped alongside their students.

According to SBM Intelligence, at least ₦220 million (US$534 629) has been paid out as ransoms.

SBM Intelligence, Nigeria’s leading geopolitical intelligence platform, documented abductions in Kaduna, Kebbi, Katsina, Niger and Zamfara states.

Katsina has the worst crisis, with 440 students and teachers abducted.

Most deaths – nine- have been documented in Kaduna.

Last week, police rescued five female students, out of 73 scholars kidnapped by gunmen at a school in Zamfara state.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s government has come under criticism for the escalating insecurity, which he pledged to eradicate when he came to power in 2015.

– CAJ News