Zambia’s cholera cases reach over 4,000

LUSAKA – ZAMBIA’S cumulative cholera cases have now reached 4,162 following 257 new cases in the past 24 hours, health authorities said on Monday.

According to an update from Zambia’s Ministry of Health, eight people have died in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 124 since the outbreak of the disease in January last year. A total of 186 people were discharged Monday, bringing the total discharges to 2,646 while 336 people were still in various treatment facilities.

Cholera cases have broken out in 15 districts in five out of the country’s 10 provinces, with Lusaka, the country’s capital recording the highest number of cases.

– Xinhua News