Expro marks four decades of subsea operations

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – EXPRO, the energy services provider, is celebrating 40 years of involvement in the subsea sector.

It launched its first subsea test tree system in the North Sea in 1983.

Expro’s subsea capabilities have been boosted by the recent acquisition of offshore services provider, lauded as the only company to offer a complete Hook-to-Hang solution enabling comprehensive well completions, interventions and decommissioning services from surface to subsea.

The acquisition enables Expro to expand its portfolio of cost-effective, technology-enabled services in the North and Latin America (NLA) region and accelerate the growth of PRT offshore’s surface equipment offering into the Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA) and Asia Pacific (APAC) regions.

“At Expro, we’ve been first to the market with many of our subsea test tree assembly products and, as future technical challenges arise, we believe that with our customer-bespoke solution philosophy, we’ll continue to be at the top of the subsea test tree application,” said Graham Cheyne, Expro’s Vice President of Subsea Well Access, said.

He believes the company has become a global player in all parts of the world, supplying fully integrated technologies and services from surface to seabed, which is the hook to hangar concept.

“Whilst leading in this market for over 40 years with many first to market technologies we are committed to delivering the new technology requirements of tomorrow in order to meet our customer needs whilst maintaining the high level of service quality and customer care,” Cheyne assured.

Expro has undertaken more than 3 000 subsea deployments in exploration and appraisal, completion and intervention applications.

– CAJ News