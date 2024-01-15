Nigeria passport automation goes live

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – NIGERIA is engaging experts from the private sector and nationals in the Diaspora to ensure the smooth implementation of the automated passport application process.

Effective last week, Nigerians can now apply for the international passport online without the need of physical presence at the Ministry of Interior.

Last week marked the first phase of the project, with the next phases scheduled to begin on February 8 and March 8.

“Nigerians, all over the world, will have a sweet experience,” Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior, assured.

In meeting up with set deadlines on the automated passport application process, he met a team of experts from the private sector.

Earlier this month, the ministry opened the training on automated passport application for passport control officers and enrolment officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), has presented the automated passport application process to key stakeholders and development partners.

Among the stakeholders is the International Organisation for Migration.

Dabiri-Erewa said NiDCOM had secured February 1 for a virtual interactive meeting between NiDCOM and Tunji-Ojo.

“Everything will be explained and all questions answered,” she said.

– CAJ News