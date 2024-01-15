South Africa seeks more tourists from Netherlands

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – SOUTH African Tourism’s North Europe Hub has kicked off the showcasing at the Vakantiebeurs trade and consumer show in The Netherlands.

Vakantiebeurs is an annual travel event in the Netherlands and is a household name for more than 50 years, where trade in the travel industry is set in motion by creating special encounters between holidaymakers, locals, travel providers, travel professionals and destinations.

Abby Jacobs, the Acting Hub Head for North Europe (Netherlands, Belgium, and Sweden), emphasised the strategic importance of the Netherlands as a source market.

“South Africa’s presence at Vakantiebeurs is a pivotal step in strengthening our ties with travelers from this region, as there is a constant need to remain top of mind in highlighting the country’s diverse offerings aligned to consumer needs and responsible tourism experiences.”

The Netherlands is South Africa’s fourth largest international source market, reflecting a record number of arrivals between January to November 2023, at 117 948 travellers for this period.

This number is 90 percent of 2019 arrivals of the same period and a 48 percent increase by comparison to 2022.

Vakantiebeurs kicked off on January 10, with an exclusive trade day, which provided a platform for business-to-business engagements.

A standout feature of South African Tourism’s participation at Vakantiebeurs is a South African pavilion incorporating the presentation of ten South African products and provincial representation, including Western Cape Tourism, Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Wesgro).

Following South Africa’s presence at Vakantiebeurs, North Europe Hub joined by various South African products, will embark on a dynamic roadshow which will run from January 16 to 23, covering four different cities across The Netherlands and Belgium.

– CAJ News