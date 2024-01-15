SA reiterates call to lift sanctions against Cuba

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – DAYS after the country lodged a genocide case against Israel, the South African Communist Party (SACP) has called on the United States (US) to lift economic, trade, investment and financial blockade of Cuba.

The call comes as the African National Congress (ANC) and its allies, the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) and the South African National Civic Organisation (SANCO), as well as the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples and the Friends of Cuba Society, host the seventh African Continental Meeting of Solidarity with Cuba in Mpumalanga province.

SACP is part of the ruling tripartite.

“This imperialist blockade is inclusive of unilateral sanctions outside of and undermining the United Nations’ legal and multilateral frameworks,” SACP stated.

“Through the economic warfare, and in addition political and propaganda attacks on Cuba’s sovereignty and government, the United States seeks to usurp Cuba’s fundamental right to national self-determination, drive regime change and impose its development path on Cuba.”

The parties in South Africa pledged unity in support for the Cuban government and people’s just demand for the United States to end.

The African Continental Meeting of Solidarity with Cuba aims to explore and strengthen avenues for deepening international solidarity with Cuba.

The theme of the Meeting is “Africa’s global commitment to the Cuban Revolution.”

Ending on Wednesday, it will be attended by delegations from over 20 countries in Africa and other global regions.

– CAJ News