Partnership boosts employment in Cape Town tourism sector

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – THE Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator has partnered with the V&A Waterfront, to boost youth employment opportunities within the tourism sector in Cape Town this festive season.

Over the past 18 months, this partnership has placed over 600 young people in 53 different businesses within the shopping and leisure complex.

Key employers include Pick ‘n Pay, First Rand, H&M, and Life and Brand Portfolio, which runs several restaurants.

Brett Wilks, Project Lead at Harambee, emphasises the sector’s inclusivity.

“Tourism is the magic rising tide that lifts all boats and acts as a catalyst for widespread economic growth,” he said.

“As a tourist attraction, the V&A Waterfront draws a diverse clientele, which presents a unique opportunity to employ young people across various career paths, regardless of their prior experience or skills.”

According to data from Wesgro, the trade and investment promotion agency for Cape Town and the Western Cape, more than 605 000 foreign visitors injected R24,3 billion (US$1,28 billion) into the provincial economy last year, supporting 10 600 jobs.

These numbers are expected to be substantially higher in 2023 as international arrivals have already exceeded pre-pandemic levels in the first six months of the year.

Wilks further states, “Through our partnership with the V&A Waterfront we aim to create 1 000 jobs and collaborate with 100 V&A tenants, using this premier tourism destination as a springboard for job growth.”

Looking ahead, this partnership aims to create approximately 50 000 opportunities over the next decade.

Harambee also plans on collaborating with other tourist assets across Cape Town as part of its commitment to fostering more inclusive youth accessibility to economic opportunities.

– CAJ News