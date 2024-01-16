ROSATOM opens tech competition for African youth

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – ROSATOM, Russia’s state nuclear energy corporation, has launched its annual competition aimed at igniting interest in science and technology among African youths.

Atoms Empowering Africa, as the competition is named, open to students and professionals aged between 18 and 35.

The seventh annual online competition invites participants to create a short video on the “Benefits of Nuclear Energy in Africa” topic.

Ryan Collyer, Chief Executive Officer of Rosatom Central and Southern Africa, said nuclear energy holds immense potential for Africa, offering numerous benefits for the continent’s sustainable development.

By embracing nuclear technology, African countries can foster economic growth, create job opportunities, and drive innovation in various sectors, including healthcare, agriculture and industry, he added.

“The Atoms Empowering Africa competition serves as a platform to raise awareness about these benefits and inspire the next generation of African scientists and engineers to explore the potential of nuclear energy,” Collyer said.

The jury of representatives from a wide range of respected field organizations will select three winning teams, who will be rewarded with a fully paid trip to Russia to experience world-renowned tourist attractions.

The trip also includes visiting nuclear facilities where they explore new technologies and learn more about their benefits for humanity and improving the quality of people’s lives.

Some other participants will be rewarded with special prizes.

The competition was first initiated in 2015. Since then, more than 60 winners have received prizes, one-third of whom visited Russian nuclear facilities in Moscow, Sosnovy Bor, Obninsk, Tomsk, Novovoronezh, and others.

The competition was featured in international and regional media.

Collyer noted Atoms Empowering Africa has become a platform for young African talents to showcase their creativity and passion for science and technology.

ROSATOM believes youth play a vital role in achieving the United Nations Sustainability goals, specifically, in the fight against climate change.

“We are thrilled to continue supporting the development of African youth and promoting the benefits of nuclear energy through this competition,” he added.

– CAJ News