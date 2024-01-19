ISUZU named top employer in South Africa

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – ISUZU Motors South Africa has expressed pride to be recognized as a 2024 Top Employer in South Africa by the internationally recognized Top Employers Institute for the second year in a row.

The certification recognises ISUZU’s efforts in promoting the best people practices and creating an inclusive world of work for all its employees.

“As a people-centred organisation, we take pride in championing a work environment that ensures employees excel in what they do and are able to grow within the business,” said Isuzu Senior Vice President Human Capital and Corporate Affairs, Mongezi Hermans.

The official said the company recognized the success of its business is largely dependent on how they treat their people.

“For this reason, our people strategy, which is informed by our business strategy, encourages us to drive a high-performance culture and to respond to the evolving needs of our workforce which include championing Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) initiatives.”

The Top Employers Institute is a global authority on recognising people practices. It certifies organisations based on the participation, validation, and audit of the Human Resources Best Practices Survey.

The Top Employer Survey is independently audited and covers six Human Resources domains which focus on key themes which include Steering, Shaping, Attracting, Developing, Engaging, and Uniting employees.

The work environment, learning, diversity and inclusion, and employee well-being also form part of the many topics evaluated within these themes.

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink said: “Exceptional times bring out the best in people and organisations. And we have witnessed this in our Top Employers Certification Programme this year: exceptional performance from the certified Top Employers 2024.”

The programme has certified and recognised over 2 300 Top Employers in 121 countries/regions across five continents.

– CAJ News