Botswana Telecommunications Corp. appoints Magapa as chairperson

from ODIRILE TOTENG in Gaborone, Botswana

Botswana Bureau

GABORONE, (CAJ News) – BOTSWANA Telecommunications Corporation (BTC) has appointed Mokgethi Magapa as board chairperson.

The appointment is with immediate effect.

The seasoned executive has been non-executive director of the Botswana Stock Exchange-listed firm since November 2023.

According to the board, Magapa is an accomplished executive with a great track record in startups, turnarounds and general transformation of companies.

He is now involved in private business spanning healthcare, property development and retail.

“Mokgethi has over 25 years corporate experience with strong executive leadership, business transformation and creating a high-performance culture having successfully led multinational companies in their quest for turn-around,” the board stated.

His experience in telecommunications includes the setting up of beMOBILE, the mobile arm of BTC, which he also led.

beMOBILE was established in 2008.

“He brings proven experience and knowledge in strategy formulation and execution, business leadership, corporate governance and building effective and high performance teams,” the board said of Magapa.

Magapa’s past immediate role was Managing Director at G4S-Botswana, another listed firm.

– CAJ News