UNWTO rebrands to UN Tourism

from MOHAMED EL KADIRI in Marrakech, Morocco

Morocco Bureau

MARRAKESH, (CAJ News) -THE United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has entered a new era with a new name and brand.

It will from now be known as UN Tourism.

With this new brand, the organisation said it reaffirmed its status as the United Nations specialised agency for tourism and the global leader of tourism for development, driving social and economic change to ensure that “people and planet” are always centre stage.

To achieve this goal, UN Tourism engaged the services of Interbrand, the leading global branding agency.

Interbrand successfully translated the organisation’s renewed vision for tourism into a new visual identity and brand narrative.

“Transitioning from UNWTO to UN Tourism marks a significant new phase for the organisation,” said Borja Borrero, Executive Director at Interbrand.

With 160 member states and hundreds of private sector affiliates, UN Tourism has its headquarters in Madrid, Spain, and regional offices in Japan, covering Asia and Pacific, as well as Saudi Arabia for the Middle East.

There are forthcoming regional offices for the Americas, to be in Brazil, Morocco, to serve Africa.

“As society progresses, the tourism sector, much like many other sectors, needs to transform to serve as a catalyst for prosperity at a universal scale,” said Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary-General of UN Tourism.

The new brand will be gradually implemented across all UN Tourism touchpoints over the next few months, beginning with digital channels such as the website, social media accounts and newsletters, followed by physical spaces such as offices and events, and elements such as reports and stationery.

– CAJ News