Partnership boosts African battery, EV supply chain

from RUSSELL ADADEVOH in Accra, Ghana

Ghana Bureau

ACCRA, (CAJ News) – A PARTNERSHIP has been signed to support the build-out of Africa’s regional and global lithium-ion battery supply chains.

The agreement between ReElement Technologies and Afrivolt will focus on establishing a comprehensive closed-loop lithium-battery and electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing ecosystem within Africa.

The partnership will utilise critical minerals mined in regional localities with refining and purification performed by ReElement Africa and its subsidiaries, including ReElement Ghana.

To support the build out of the African critical mineral ecosystem, ReElement and Afrivolt have pledged dedication to collaborating with local institutions to cultivate the necessary skills pipeline to provide the high-skilled labour for the next generation of African industry and manufacturing.

ReElement Ghana has established a partnership with University of Mines and Technology, advocating education exchange programmes with Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Ben Kincaid, Chief Executive Officer of ReElement Technologies Africa, said collaborating with Afrivolt is testament to commitment to drive innovation and sustainability in Africa’s battery industry.

“Through ReElement Africa, we are dedicated to empowering local economies and making global supply chains more resilient,” he said.

The alliance serves as a vital conduit, channeling essential technology and capital, according to Deshan Naidoo, Managing Director of Afrivolt.

“In doing so, it not only catalyzes the evolution of the African battery value chain but also marks a transformative shift, ensuring that the continent transcends its perceived role as a mere minerals scratch patch for the globe,” Naidoo said.

ReElement is a leading provider of high performance refining capacity of rare earth and critical battery elements. Afrivolt is a pioneer in developing large industrial projects.

– CAJ News