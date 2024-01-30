Positive response to Africa’s Travel Indaba

from NJABULO BUTHELEZI in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Africa Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE anticipation for Africa’s Travel Indaba (ATI) 2024 has reached great heights.

This event receives a positive response from the global travel industry.

The organising committee expressed delight to announce that applications from buyers and exhibitors have grown, setting the stage for an extraordinary gathering of tourism professionals.

South African Tourism is once again reminding the industry that registration for the much-anticipated event is going on smoothly.

“This proudly Pan African event is scheduled to illuminate the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre (ICC Durban) in Kwa-Zulu-Natal from the 13th to 16th of May 2024, once again bringing together the global travel trade.”