Africa’s largest gold mine goes smart

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

DRC Bureau

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – THE largest gold mine in Africa is now also one of the greenest mines on the continent.

It is Kibali, run by Barrick Gold Corporation.

Much of the electricity that drives Kibali is supplied by its three hydropower stations.

Once the mine’s new 16 megawatt solar plant and additional battery energy storage infrastructure, designed to back up the hydropower supply during the region’s dry season, are commissioned, it is expected the mine’s overall renewable electricity supply will increase from 81 percent to 85 percent, and for six months of the year its electricity demand will be met entirely by renewable energy.

“Bearing in mind that Kibali is also a leader in automation, the mine is a real role model for mining in Africa,” said Barrick president and chief executive, Mark Bristow.

As a long-standing partner of the DRC, Barrick built Kibali in the remote north-east of the country, opening up a new mining frontier and, in the process, also promoted the development of a flourishing local economy.

“This partnership has been particularly beneficial for the DRC,” Bristow said.

Barrick’s total in-country investment to date in the form of royalties, taxes, dividends and payments to local suppliers amounts to US$4,7 billion.

The implementation of community development projects supported by Kibali’s community development fund, which contributes 0,3 percent of revenue to such projects, continues with 44 new projects launched in 2023.

The mine’s new Cahier des Charges scheme, funded by Kibali to the tune of $8,9 million over five years, has also launched 11 projects, with seven nearing completion.

Kibali is also continuing its support for biodiversity with plans underway to introduce additional white rhinos to the Garamba National Park.

– CAJ News