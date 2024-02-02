Inaugural Alexandria Photo Week kicks off

from AHMED MOOLA in Cairo, Egypt

Egypt Bureau

CAIRO, (CAJ News) – PHOTOJOURNALISTS, commercial photographers, filmmakers and photo documentarians from around the world have converged in Egypt for the first-ever Alexandria Photo Week.

The United States Embassy sponsors the event, which runs until February 10.

The program features events held in several major cultural centres around Alexandria.

These include the Jesuit Cultural Center, B’sarya for Arts, Graeco-Roman Museum, Amideast, 6 Bab Sharq, French Institute and Greek Cultural Centre.

The US Embassy is also showcasing an exhibition of the late photographer Farouk Ibrahim’s work.

The Farouk Ibrahim – The Legend’s Lightbox exhibition will unveil unique and never-before-seen photos of US President Jimmy Carter and the late Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, in addition to a rare selection of photos of Carter’s visit to Alexandria.

The exhibition will also showcase 80 rare Alexandria photographs from the 1950s to 2011.

The US Embassy is sponsoring the Sard (Narrative) exhibition, which is a series of documentary photography exhibitions curated by Photopia that showcases a powerful visual and written narrative through diverse photos and stories about Alexandria and the Delta as photographed and narrated by photographers from across Egypt.

“The US is proud to sponsor the first-ever Alexandria Photo Week, and looks forward to this event becoming an annual event representative of the regional talent which has already propelled Alexandria to the forefront of Egypt’s cultural landscape,” Ruben Harutunian, US Embassy Cairo Minister Counselor for Public Affairs, said.

Alexandria Photo Week features more than 40 lectures, talks and networking events.

– CAJ News