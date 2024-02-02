Radisson announces first safari hotel in Africa

from BAATSHEBA RAMASHALA in Polokwane

Limpopo Bureau

POLOKWANE, (CAJ News) – RADISSON Hotel Group has opened its first Safari hotel in the continent and its 11th hotel in South Africa.

Radisson Safari Hotel Hoedspruit is tucked between two renowned nature reserves, Kruger National Park and Blyde River Canyon.

The hotel is located 2km outside of Hoedspruit in the heart of the grasslands in the Limpopo province and 20 minutes from Eastgate Airport.

“We are thrilled to open the doors of our first safari-inspired hotel in South Africa,” said Tim Cordon, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East, Africa and South and East Asia and Pacific SEAP, Radisson Hotel Group.

The opening of Radisson Safari Hotel Hoedspruit completes the Golden Triangle Safari offering with exquisite properties in Cape Town and the recently opened Radisson Blu Resort Mosi-oa-Tunya in Livingstone, Zambia.

“My team and I are thrilled to introduce the world to the perfect combination of hospitality with Radisson’s renowned Yes I Can! Service philosophy and our unmatched safari-inspired setting,” said Charles McCarthy, General Manager of Radisson Hotel Safari Hoedspruit.

“Our extensive offering will ensure guests have an unforgettable experience whether they are enjoying a family holiday, a serene couples escape, or a meeting and event in a unique backdrop.”

Radisson Safari Hotel Hoedspruit boasts majestic views of the Drakensberg mountains, the highest mountain range in Southern Africa.

The hotel comprises a contemporary Scandinavian design, with 138 rooms and suites.

– CAJ News