Cape Town hosts Africa’s top internet summit

by DION HENRICK in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – REGISTRATION is now open for South Africa’s top annual internet industry conference.

The Internet Service Providers’ Association of SA (ISPA) and the ZA Network Operators’ Group (ZANOG) will co-host ZANOG@iWeek2024 next month.

The conference and exhibition is set to take place from March 12 to 14 in Cape Town.

It is hailed as the most important one-on-one internet industry gathering south of the Sahara.

ISPs, network operators, industry newcomers, techies, government officials, executives, students and legal professionals will gather at ZANOG@iWeek2024.

It will be the 20th such event since the first “Internet Week” was held in Cape Town in 2000.

“The continued support of ISPA, its members and internet industry partners means the event remains free to attend for anyone interested in internet-related trends and technologies,” organizers stated.

Delegates have been urged to look forward to a dynamic programme featuring technical, business and regulatory presentations as ZANOG@iWeek2024 addresses the diverse needs of the local internet community.

Presentations include such topics as Effective Transformation for ISPs, Cybersecurity, the Future of Fibre and discussions on Domain Name Services.

ZANOG’s mission is to optimise and streamline Africa’s role within the global internet community and will focus on technological best-practices for local, regional communities and peering networks as infrastructure is developed throughout Africa.

Established in 1996, ISPA is a recognised industry representative body, which currently represents some 230 members with a diverse range of internet services and target markets.

– CAJ News