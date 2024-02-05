Leaders mourn Pan-Africanist Geingob

from ALFRED SHILONGO in Windhoek, Namibia

Namibia Bureau

WINDHOEK, (CAJ News) – A LIBERATION icon, illustrious diplomat, advocate of good governance and solidarity among Africans.

This is how leaders from the continent have described now-deceased Namibian president, Hage Geingob, following his death on Sunday.

Condolences are pouring in for the veteran politician (82) who led the Southern African country from 2005 until his demise from cancer. Geingob was the first Prime Minister from 1990 to 2002.

At the time of his death, he was also president of the governing South West Africa People’s Organisation (SWAPO).

President Cyril Ramaphosa of neighbouring South Africa led the tributes.

“South Africa joins the people of our sister state Namibia in mourning the passing of a leader, patriot and friend of South Africa. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Geingob family and the people of Namibia who have lost an outstanding leader in a year in which Namibia, like South Africa, is due to hold elections,” Ramaphosa stated.

Fellow Southern African Development (SADC) leaders mourned and lauded their late colleague.

“President Geingob’s leadership and resilience will be remembered,” Zimbabwe’s President Emerson Mnangawa said.

“We have lost a true friend, a liberation icon, a distinguished diplomat, a senior African Statesman, and an elder brother, and at this time, our thoughts and prayers are with his widow, Madame Monica Geingos, and family, the Namibian people and the entire African Continent,” stated Haikande Hichilema, president of Zambia.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria mourned the “painful loss of a veteran in the struggle for democracy, a proponent of good governance, and an advocate for economic, social, and political solidarity among African peoples.”

“This tragedy comes at a time when Africa is in dire need of more visionary leaders who believe in our common destiny and who can strengthen the bonds across our borders and spread the tendrils of cooperation in all fields of human endeavour,” Tinubu said.

Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission stated, “A baobab has fallen.”

He described the deceased as an inspiring Pan-Africanist leader who led his country with humility, determination and courage until the end.

Rwanadan president Paul Kagame also sent his deepest condolences to president Geingo’s wife Monica, family and the people of Namibia.

“His leadership (Geingo) through Namibia’s liberation struggle, his tireless work in service of his people and his commitment to a united Africa will all be remembered for generations to come,” Kagame said.

There are also tributes from the United Nations (UN).

On Sunday, Nangolo Mbumba (82) was sworn in as President. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah (71) was appointed and sworn in as Vice President.

– CAJ News