Nigeria battles smuggling of Ghana Loud drug

from OKORO CHINEDU in Lagos, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

LAGOS, (CAJ News) – NIGERIAN authorities are battling a syndicate smuggling a strong strain of cannabis sativa from neighbouring Ghana.

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted large consignments of the drug, called Ghanaian Loud, smuggled into Lagos in two trucks and a bus.

The weight of the consignment is over 14,5 tonnes.

The three vehicles conveying jumbo bags of the psychoactive substance were trailed and intercepted at Ojuelegba area of Lagos recently.

In the process of blocking the vehicles, two of the drivers jumped off on motion while the third driver, 66-year-old Nasiru Ojomu, was arrested.

It is alleged the drivers work with Suleiman Jimoh, who is also known as Olowo Idi Ogede and nicknamed Temo.

In the last three years, NDLEA operatives have reported seizing several shipments of the same psychoactive substance worth billions of naira linked to Temo.

“The wanted drug lord has since gone into hiding while the agency continues a manhunt for him,” said Femi Babafemi, NDLEA Director for Media and Advocacy.

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) commended operatives for the seizure of the Ghanaian Loud and other drugs around the country.

– CAJ News