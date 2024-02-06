Orange Ivory Coast builds next generation data access

from ALEXIS DOUMBIA in Abidjan, Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast Bureau

ABIDJAN, (CAJ News) – ORANGE Ivory Coast has selected Swedish telecom software company, Enea, to manage and boost user experience amid increasing volumes of data traffic.

At the core of this is moving to a cloud-native architecture, which is set to secure future expansion and provide a more agile, secure approach to service delivery.

“The main focus for us is to run the best network and continue enhancing the quality of service for our users,” explained Rolly Ehouman, Chief Technology Officer at Orange Ivory Coast.

“To succeed, we need data from powerful analytics tools. Enea is a proven supplier with whom we are happy to build a long-term relationship for advanced and innovative software that matches our needs.”

Through the partnership, Eni is deploying its Dual-Mode Policy Manager, said to provide consistency and cost benefits through a single, common subscriber profile, and can scale to handle real-time policy decisions for fixed access including fiber to home.

Its virtualized deep packet inspection engine enables operators to enhance service assurance and secure data access.

“The flexibility of Enea’s policy, classification, and analytics solution will enable Orange Cote D’Ivoire to continue delivering great quality of service in the face of an exponentially increasing demand for internet access,” said Roland Steiner, Senior Vice President, Network Performance and Applications at Enea.

He said using a cloud-native, scalable solution would help gain valuable insights for planning and performance management, cost effectively.

Orange Ivory Coast, with over 15 million customers, is a leader in landline, mobile and internet sectors.

– CAJ News