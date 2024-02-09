Opposition join forces ahead of Zambia polls

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia Bureau

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – THE so-called broad cross cutting national movement that seeks to dislodge the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) in Zambia is taking shape.

It is an alliance of seven opposition parties that have joined forces ahead of general elections set for 2026.

The parties are the main opposition Patriotic Front (PF) and Citizens First (CF), Forum for Development and Democracy (FDD), Golden Party of Zambia (GPZ), National Democratic Congress (NDC), New Heritage Party (NHP) as well as United Liberal Party (ULP).

The said political parties have agreed to have Sakwiba Sikota, President of the ULP to be the interim Chairperson of the grouping.

Chishala Kateka, President of the NHP is the Coordinator of the group.

The first task for the interim Chairman and the interim Coordinator is to have the proposed name, for the group, to be cleared and seek registration with the Registrar of Societies.

“It is hoped that the Registrar of Societies will ensure quick processing of the documents that shall be filed and facilitate the clearing of any hurdles that may be there,” the grouping stated.

Jackson Silavwe of GPZ and Saboi Imboela of NDC stated on their behalf.

“After the formal registration, other political parties that have indicated willingness to work together shall be inducted into the group.”

It is after the bringing in of other parties that the substantive Chairperson, Coordinator and other office holders will be chosen and agreed upon.

President Haikande Hichilema and UPND have been in power since 2021 after defeating PF.

Critics accuse the current government of closing democratic space, harassing the opposition and economic mismanagement.

Zambia is experiencing a cholera outbreak that has left over 600 people since late 2023.

– CAJ News