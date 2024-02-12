Women nabbed in Nigeria crackdown on illegal drugs

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – FIVE women, including one nearing the later stage of pregnancy, have been arrested in an ongoing crackdown against drug trafficking in Nigeria.

They are among 24 suspects apprehended, including some that allegedly supply the Boko Haram terrorists with drugs.

A six-month-pregnant woman, a mother of three children and three other women have been arrested in major operations by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), leading to the seizure of over 7 609 kilogrammes of assorted illicit drugs in eight states of the West African country.

A six-month pregnant woman, Amarachi Akaolisa (25), and another lady, Ifeoma Iheanyi (21) were among six suspects arrested this past weekend for allegedly dealing in illicit substances in the southeastern Anambra state.

Among substances recovered from them are cannabis, tramadol, diazepam and codeine syrup.

In Lagos, two women, Boluwatife Adebayo and Omolade Fola Adebayo, were among suspects arrested during raids in parts of the state this past weekend.

They have been arrested for allegedly dealing in cannabis, codeine syrup and other psychotropic substances.

A mother of three children, Joy Chukwuk (42) has been arrested for alleged links with a consignment of 89kgs of cannabis sativa in Abuja.

A 42-year-old man meanwhile was arrested for allegedly taking thousands of concealed opioid pills to Boko Haram insurgents in Borno state.

Retired Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, commended his officers.

“He urged them and their compatriots across the country to always strive to surpass past feats in their drug supply and drug demand reduction efforts,” Femi Babafemi, agency spokesperson, said.

– CAJ News