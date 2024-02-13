What’s in store for the Boks in 2024?

The Springboks, South Africa’s esteemed national rugby team, are gearing up for an exciting and challenging 2024, following their triumphant back-to-back Rugby World Cup victories. Under the continued leadership of Rassie Erasmus, the team is set to enter a new chapter, with a focus on integrating both seasoned players and fresh talent.

Potential Squad Changes

Several key players are expected to make their return to the national set-up in 2024, adding depth and experience to the squad. Thomas du Toit, Joseph Dweba, Akker van der Merwe, Lood de Jager, Elton Jantjies, and Lukhanyo Am are among those in line for a comeback. With some recovering from injuries and others showcasing exceptional form, their return is highly anticipated.

The retirement of Duane Vermeulen opens up opportunities for new talent in the loose forward positions, with Evan Roos and Elrigh Louw being notable contenders. Additionally, with the expected return to a traditional squad setup featuring three hookers, both Dweba and van der Merwe are poised for significant roles, thanks to their stellar performances in recent competitions​​.

Which Matches will the Springboks Play this Year?

The Springboks’ 2024 schedule is packed with high-profile matches. Several mouth watering home tests look set to make a few rugby news headlines, thrilling Boks and rugby fans alike.

Key highlights include hosting Ireland for two tests in July, who are spoiling for the chance to reclaim the world number one ranking position, and a historic first test against Portugal later in the month.

The Rugby Championship is also scheduled in August and September. This includes two home tests against New Zealand, with the All Blacks looking to avenge the 2023 RWC final, and a final game against Argentina. This diverse and challenging lineup ensures the Springboks will be tested across a variety of playing styles and strategies​​.

Leadership within the team remains strong, with Siya Kolisi confirming his availability and intent to lead the Springboks towards their next Rugby World Cup campaign in 2027. Kolisi’s commitment to the team and his role as captain, albeit with a team-first mentality, underscores the blend of experience and humility that characterises the Springboks’ approach to the coming season​​.

As the Springboks square up to 2024, their quest for world-class domination of rugby continues. With a blend of returning veterans, emerging talent, and strategic leadership, the team is poised for another memorable year. Their performance on the international stage will be closely watched, as they strive to maintain their position at the summit of world rugby.