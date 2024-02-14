Airlines expand flights to Cape Town

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – IN a move anticipated to boost passenger growth in local airports, international airlines are increasing frequencies on their Cape Town (CPT) route, Western Cape.

Proflight Zambia increased frequencies on its Lusaka – CPT service from two to three frequencies per week from the first week of February.

Air Mauritius has increased frequencies on its Mauritius – CPT route from two to three flights per week. The added frequency will operate seasonally to April.

Air France has increased frequencies on its seasonal Paris – CPT service, from three to five flights per week until February 27.

Wesgro, the official tourism, trade and investment promotion agency for Cape Town and the Western Cape province, confirmed the developments.

Meanwhile, passenger growth at Cape Town International Airport continues into the new year, with both the domestic and international passenger terminals recording a positive start to January.

The domestic terminal recorded a 15 percent year-on-year growth for January, with over 590 000 two-way passengers processed.

The international terminal saw a 13 percent year-on-year growth in January, with over 316 000 two-way international passengers travelling through the terminal.

George Airport’s passenger numbers show a 9 percent year-on-year growth for January, with over 69 400 passengers travelling through the airport.

This comes after the impressive surge seen at the airport the previous month which resulted in a 31 percent year-on-year growth for December. For 2023, the airport welcomed over 792 700 passengers which represents a year-on-year growth of 6 percent, compared to 2022.

– CAJ News