Telecom Namibia supports digital transformation strategy

from ALFRED SHILONGO in Windhoek, Namibia

Namibia Bureau

WINDHOEK, (CAJ News) – TELECOM Namibia has enhanced its digital transformation strategy after sealing a partnership with Finnish-headquartered business support systems (BSS) firm, Qvantel and the SATEC Group.

Multinational technology company, SATEC Group, has awarded Qvantel the contract.

SATEC Group is leading the transformation project and will work with Qvantel to implement Qvantel Flex BSS for all services, ranging from mobile, fixed and value-added services.

The solution enables the addition of new services, such as content and ICT offers and is to help Telecom Namibia achieve its goal of providing innovative services to customers and grow its market share.

“By implementing a single convergent BSS means that we can provide the best experience to our customers as all information on all services are on a single system,” said Dr Stanley Shanapinda, Telecom Namibia Chief Executive Officer.

He said the national telecommunications operator would also increase efficiency as it consolidated systems onto a single BSS.

“This helps us grow the business as we can more effectively bundle convergence offers with value-added digital services which helps digital transformation and increases digital inclusion in Namibia,” Shanapinda said.

Through the partnership, Telecom Namibia hopes to have the business foundation on which to enable digital transformation, resulting in increased operational efficiency and growth to expand its portfolio and offer a wide range of digital products and services.

Miguel Angel Sanz Sacristán, Head of Telecoms at SATEC Group, said: “We are delighted to work with Telecom Namibia to drive digital transformation. We are also proud to be working with our partner Qvantel to provide a one-stop shop for BSS and a convergent platform that supports all services for all customers.”

Varun Galande, Qvantel Chief Commercial Officer, concurred.

“We look forward to working with our partners, SATEC Group, to accelerate innovation at Telecom Namibia,” Galande said.

– CAJ News