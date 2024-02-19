SmartOne expands North American footprint

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE Madagascan-founded firm, SmartOne, is establishing its presence in North America.

This follows the acquisition of Nadeau Innovations, a consultancy in artificial intelligence/ machine learning, robotics and emerging technologies.

Dr. Nicholas Nadeau, the founder of Nadeau Innovations, will join SmartOne as the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO), bringing his extensive expertise to drive innovation, product development, and streamline data processes to accelerate positive and impactful AI.

“Joining forces with SmartOne is a natural progression for Nadeau Innovations,” said Nadeau.

He said their shared vision to harness the power of AI and data for positive impact aligned perfectly.

“I am excited to drive forward the innovation and product development efforts at SmartOne, ensuring we deliver cutting-edge, impactful, ethical and responsible solutions,” Nadeau added.

A family business and a pioneer in the field of data labeling for AI, SmartOne was founded in 2012. It serves clientele from startups and research institutes to Global Fortune 500 companies. It serves the North America, Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

“SmartOne’s acquisition of Nadeau Innovations marks a new chapter in our journey to drive positive and impactful AI advancements,” said Shahysta Hassim, CEO of SmartOne.

She said Nadeau’s remarkable track record, mentorship, and leadership in the tech community aligned perfectly with their vision.

“We are excited to have him lead our innovation and product development efforts, further establishing SmartOne as a leader in AI, data, and emerging technologies on a global scale,” Hassim concluded.

– CAJ News